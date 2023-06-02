World Thailand takes 3rd place as most popular destination for digital nomads Thailand has taken the third place as the most popular destination for digital nomads – those who work remotely and prefer to stay in various locations of their choosing.

ASEAN Laos prepares for 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship A conference to discuss progress made in preparation for Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 was convened in Vientiane on June 1.

World Indonesia to expand palm growing area Indonesia aims to accelerate its oil palm replanting programme to double the area it covered between 2017 and 2022 in an effort to maintain production, according to a government official.