World Another earthquake jolts Philippines Following a 6-magnitude earthquake in Davao del Norte province of the Philippines on March 7, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in New Bataan city nearby collapsed several houses, forcing nearly 300 people to evacuate.

World Indonesia looks to boost export of horticultural products Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan said on March 7 that the Government will provide support for entrepreneurs as part of efforts to increase the country’s horticultural exports.

World Indonesia, Japan enhance cooperation, investment Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa discussed strengthening cooperation and investment between the two countries within the framework of the 8th Indonesia-Japan Ministerial Level Strategic Dialogue on March 6 in Tokyo.

World Thailand’s headline inflation drops to 13-month low Thailand's headline inflation rose by 3.79% in February, the lowest in the past 13 months, thanks to easing energy and food prices, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.