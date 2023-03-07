Thai health volunteers' allowance to double
The Ministry of Public Health of Thailand sought approval from the cabinet on March 7 to double the monthly allowance given to village-based health volunteers nationwide, from 1,000 to 2,000 THB (58 USD) per month, based on their increased workload.
According to the ministry, this decision comes from the fact that the workload of medical volunteers has increased significantly in recent years.
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the raise was aimed at boosting their mood.
It would be included in the 2024 budget, to take effect in October, he noted.
Health volunteers deserve a higher financial return because the government has increased their responsibilities, he added.
The Thai Ministry of Public Health manages 1.09 million village health volunteers across the country, including 15,000 in Bangkok.
Volunteers are engaging in a variety of activities, including health checkups for the elderly, collaborating with other organisations to improve the living conditions of the elderly, and dealing with public health issues after the COVID-19 pandemic and monitor the health status of people after drug addiction treatment./.