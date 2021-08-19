World Singapore expand COVID-19 vaccination to short-term pass holders Singapore’s Ministry of Health on August 18 announced that the country will give free COVID-19 vaccines to short-term pass holders who have been in Singapore for an extended period of time under the national vaccination programme.

World Japanese chemical giant expands production in Malaysia Japan’s chemical giant Toray Industries Inc. announced on August 18 that it has improved its manufacturing capacity for a material known as ABS resin as a new plant of its Malaysian unit begins full production.

World Australia, Thailand discuss COVID-19 control solutions Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha had a telephone talk on measures to address common challenges in COVID-19 prevention and control on August 18.