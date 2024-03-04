Thai police crackdown on major online gambling network (Photo:thaipbsworld.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Bureau police have announced the successful crackdown on a major illegal online gambling network, with more than 200,000 gamblers registered as members. They also seized assets worth about 320 million THB (8.9 million USD).

Four suspects, including the ring's manager and financial officials, were arrested following coordinated raids on 12 locations in Bangkok, mostly luxurious housing units and condominiums in the Phahonyothin, Asoke, Sukhumvit, Lat Phrao and Pathumwan areas.

The assets seized include seven luxury cars, worth over 40 million THB, 23 million THB in bank deposits, 14 million THB in gold ornaments, Buddha amulets worth 75 million THB, brand name products worth about 50 million THB, and real estate valued at 127 million THB.

Police claimed that the gambling network, called “fullplays39”, had a monthly cash flow estimated at 480 million THB.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of 16 individuals, mostly people who agreed to open “mule” bank accounts for the racket. Only four have been arrested so far./.