World Thailand’s lower house approves 2020 budget bill The House of Representatives of Thailand passed the 2020 budget bill with 257 votes in favour, one against and three abstentions at a special session held on February 13 at the Constitutional Court’s request for re-vote.

World Singapore remains most liveable city for 15 consecutive years Singapore remained the most liveable city for East Asian expats for the 15th consecutive year, according to the newest Location Ratings survey conducted by human resources consultancy company ECA International.

World Indonesia’s productivity lower than ASEAN nations A survey conducted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has found that Indonesia’s productivity in the manufacturing industry is lower than that of its peers in other Southeast Asian countries.

World Singapore, Malaysia join hands to tackle coronavirus spread Singapore and Malaysia are looking into establishing protocols for the transfer of COVID-19 patients between the two countries as part of efforts to work more closely in tackling the spread of the novel coronavirus.