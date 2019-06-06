Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on all sides to step up their efforts to end human trafficking. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on all sides to step up their efforts to end human trafficking.



PM Prayut presided over the opening of the Stop Human Trafficking Day 2019. The event was held under the theme "Pracharath Against Human Trafficking". - Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on all sides to step up their efforts to end human trafficking.PM Prayut presided over the opening of the Stop Human Trafficking Day 2019. The event was held under the theme "Pracharath Against Human Trafficking".

On this occasion, PM Prayut said the government has set human trafficking as a national agenda item and will continue to prevent and suppress human trafficking in the country.



Over the past four years, the government has received cooperation from all sides to fight human trafficking and has been dealing with 1,256 human trafficking cases, most of which are related to sexual abuse. Officials found to be involved have been prosecuted, while assistance has been provided to more than 2,800 human trafficking victims.



The government’s preventive measures have ensured that migrant workers wishing to work in Thailand are recruited through legal channels and that their rights are protected. These measures have solved the problem of sex trafficking.

In the fishery sector, Thailand was able to climb up the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) ranks from Tier 3 to Tier 2 last year. The European Union (EU) delisted Thailand from yellow card status in recognition of the country’s in recognition of the country’s progress in tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



The PM said he would like all sectors to step up their efforts to protect people, especially children and youth, from human trafficking, as they are the future of the country. He urged business operators and government officials to give importance to the principles of human rights, while protecting and helping those affected to bring about sustainable stability to the country.

He said the tasks are not easy, but they can be achieved with cooperation from all sides.-VNA