Thai Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived a no-confidence vote in the country's Parliament on February 20 in accordance with the opposition Move Forward Party's proposal.
The voting took place at 10:30 am on the same day after four days of debate amid allegations regarding the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, economic situation and corruption. The government denied those allegations and defended its policies and strategies.
Prayut received 272 votes in his favour, 206 against, and three remaining silent.
Among the three Deputy Prime Ministers, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received the most votes of 275, while Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan received 274 votes, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit got 268 votes./.