World Cambodia suffers third COVID-19 community outbreak Cambodian authorities detected 32 new COVID-19 cases in Phnom Penh on February 20, mostly in Koh Pich island area and some apartment buildings near the Olympic stadium.

World New COVID-19 cases reported in Thailand, Philippines Thailand on February 19 recorded 130 new COVID-9 cases and one more death, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

World Malaysian PM launches digital economy blueprint Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on February 19 launched MyDigital - the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint - that will chart the growth trajectory of the country's digital economy development.