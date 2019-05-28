At the opening ceremony of THAIFEX - World of Food Asia (Source: NNT)

The Thai food industry has great potential and generates trillions of baht of income for the country each year. The public and private sectors, in cooperation with the Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Koelnmesse Company Limited of Germany, are organizing the annual THAIFEX - World of Food Asia, which opened on May 28.THAIFEX – World of Food Asia 2019 is the 16th edition of the region’s food and beverage trade show, with food industry operators from over 2,700 companies in 42 countries joining the event. The trade show features more than 6,000 booths and areas have been set up for exhibitors to engage in business negotiations.This year, the show focuses on technology, products and designs from the food and beverage sector. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the latest food trends and the future of the food and beverage industry. The show also provides a platform for 104 startup companies to showcase their capabilities.Another highlight is the country’s processed seafood industry. Kani Family by Lucky Union Foods Company Limited, a producer of crab sticks made from finely pulverized white fish meat, has utilized a technological platform to expand its services and sales. This year, the market share of domestic and foreign companies has been adjusted to 50 percent to alleviate the impact of the ongoing trade war between China and the United States.Over 7,300 people from 106 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, the Philippines, Taiwan and India, have registered to attend THAIFEX – World of Food Asia 2019. A platform for business negotiations is being held from May 28 to May 31. It is expected to generate a trade value of 11.5 billion baht. The event will organize a Trade and Public Day on June 1, with a projected trade value of 55 million baht. The trade show is expected to attract some 130,000 visitors.-NNT/VNA