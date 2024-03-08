World 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts waters off southern Philippines An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit offshore of southern Davao Oriental province of the Philippines on March 8, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

World Canada eyes stronger economic ties with ASEAN Canada has so demonstrated a greater determination than ever in advancing economic, trade and investment ties with the ASEAN region, reflected through the recent establishment of the Canada-ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group and the recognition of the Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) as Canada’s only entity officially associated with the region.

World ASEAN, Australia show strong commitments in fostering ties: Australian expert With the success of the special summit marking the 50th anniversary between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia, the two sides have shown strong commitments to fostering their relations, commented Prof. Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

Politics Ambassador highlights fisheries cooperation, development of ASEAN, Vietnam Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, on March 7 affirmed the importance the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) attaches to fisheries cooperation and Vietnam’s achievements in developing this sector.