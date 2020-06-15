World Thailand promotes marketing-led production strategy The Thai Ministry of Commerce has teamed up with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to drive a marketing-led production strategy, aiming to upgrade Thailand into a hub of quality agricultural products and food. ​

World Cambodia-Thailand trade hit 3.1 billion USD in four months Two-way trade between Cambodia and Thailand hit 3.1 billion USD in four months of this year, up 18.3 percent year-on-year, Cambodia’s Fresh News website quoted the Cambodian Embassy in Thailand as saying on June 13.

World Philippines: Two policemen killed in attack Philippine authorities said on June 14 that two policemen have been killed and two others wounded after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists attacked a police station in a remote town in the southern province of Sulu.