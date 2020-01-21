Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on January 21 announced four urgent measures to deal with the hazardous ultra-fine dust levels in the air in the capital.

The measures are the introduction of staggered working hours from 10am to 6pm instead of 8am to 4pm, which will reduce the number of vehicles on Bangkok streets.

Additionally, all 437 BMA-run schools will suspend classes on January 22 while face masks will be distributed at 68 public medical centres, skytrain stations or bus stops.

The BMA also urged people to wear face masks during this period.

On January 20, smog levels remained at unhealthy levels in Bangkok with high pollution readings in 34 out of Bangkok's 50 districts./.