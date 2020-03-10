The water-splashing Songkran Festiva l in Bangkok oin 2019 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Bangkok administration has decided to cancel all state and private-sponsored events related to annual water-splashing Songkran Festival due to fears of the – Thailand’s Bangkok administration has decided to cancel all state and private-sponsored events related to Thailand ’sdue to fears of the COVID-19 epidemic.



Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the Songkran celebrations, which will be held in various districts of the capital on April 10-15, will not take place this year.



He pointed out that the mass gatherings in the wet space will increase the risk of spreading the virus.



Meanwhile, Jindarat Chayothin, a member of the BMA spokesperson team, said the administrations has postponed organising meetings and seminars and put official overseas study tours by BMA officials on hold for the time being.



Songkran, the biggest holiday on the Thai calendar, is celebrated by nationwide water fights that foreign tourists delight in taking part in.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, 53 people in Thailand have been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2. Of these, one died and 33 others were discharged from hospitals./.

VNA