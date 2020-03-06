World Thailand’s Finance Ministry to issue stimulus measures to mitigate COVID-19 impacts The Thai Ministry of Finance is working with the private sector to develop some 100 billion-THB worth support measures for affected persons and business operators, in the context of the global COVID-19 epidemic bringing significant disruption to both the Thai and global economies.

World Da Nang hosts ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting The ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) was held in the central city of Da Nang on March 6 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.

World Cambodia delays construction projects to focus on COVID-19 combat The Cambodian Government will postpone all its construction projects in a bid to earmark the budget for fighting the possible COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on March 4.

World Cambodia asks people having contact with infected Japanese to seek tests Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on March 5 urged those who had close contact with a Japanese man infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 to urgently seek for health tests.