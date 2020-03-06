Thailand to distribute 30 million cloth face masks free of charge
Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Government has announced a plan to distribute 30 million washable cloth face masks free of charge to around 10 million people in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces.
The plan was revealed after a meeting on March 5 between government agencies and textile and garment companies, sewing factories, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and the Thailand Textile Institute to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.
The government has ordered textile firms to produce 30 million pieces of washable cloth face masks in the next month to give away.
The Industry Ministry acknowledged that textile firms should be able to produce 10 million cloth masks in one month based on their production capacity.
Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the FTI, said business operators will cooperate with the government to cope with the virus outbreak.
Thailand has about 100 textile and garment factories, but only half of them can produce cloth face masks.
Thailand has recorded 47 COVID-19 cases with one death. Thirty one patients have been cured and discharged from hospital./.
