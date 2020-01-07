World Death toll from Indonesia flood continues to rise Indonesia’s weather bureau on January 6 warned that more heavy downpours are expected after rains triggered flooding and landslides last December, killing at least 66 people in Jakarta and surrounding areas.

World Thailand’s rice exports struggle to hit 8 million tonnes Rice exports may fall below 8 million tonnes for 2019, with this year's prospects still uncertain because of a slew of risk factors such as the continued strong baht, natural disasters and emerging new rice exporters like Myanmar and China, local media reported.

World Australian pairs jailed for drug possession in Indonesia A court in Denpasar district, Bali province of Indonesia, on January 6 sentenced two Australian citizens to a total of 21 months in prison for drug possession.

World Tens of thousands expected to join Cambodia’s Victory Day Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend a ceremony marking the 41st anniversary of the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime in Koh Pich island, Phnom Penh, on January 7.