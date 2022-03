Passengers check in at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand . (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is considering the replacement of mandatory PCR test ing for foreign tourists with COVID rapid antigen tests certified by a competent authority from May 1.The move is expected to be approved and implemented provided that there is no surge in new infections and COVID-19 deaths, with the acceptable limit being 60,000 daily cases and 100 fatalities.The ministry also unveiled a plan to scrap the Thailand Pass requirement for incoming travellers from June 1 in a bid to boost tourist arrivals.It estimates the nation will welcome at least 7 million foreign visitors this year and rake in 1 trillion baht (33 billion USD) in tourism revenue./.