World Australia welcomes Vietnamese with agriculture visas Vietnamese with an agriculture visa will certainly be welcome to farms and regional communities across Australia, Chief Executive Tony Mahar of the Australian National Farmers' Federation (NFF) has said.

World Thailand to revise economic forecast for 2022 Thailand's Finance Ministry plans to revise its 2022 forecast for Thai economic growth next month, focusing on the impact of rising inflation and spiking energy prices, said a ministry source who requested anonymity.

ASEAN Vietnam joins meeting of ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN, on March 28, led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the 10th meeting of the ASEAN-Canada Joint Cooperation Committee (ACJCC).