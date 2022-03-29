Thailand considers easing entry regulations for international visitors
The Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry is considering the replacement of mandatory PCR testing for foreign tourists with COVID rapid antigen tests certified by a competent authority from May 1.
Passengers check in at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) -
The move is expected to be approved and implemented provided that there is no surge in new infections and COVID-19 deaths, with the acceptable limit being 60,000 daily cases and 100 fatalities.
The ministry also unveiled a plan to scrap the Thailand Pass requirement for incoming travellers from June 1 in a bid to boost tourist arrivals.
It estimates the nation will welcome at least 7 million foreign visitors this year and rake in 1 trillion baht (33 billion USD) in tourism revenue./.