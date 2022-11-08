World Thailand promotes energy saving Thailand’s energy authorities are preparing to make an electricity saving campaign a mandate for households and businesses as they struggle to deal with the high prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) which may keep soaring in the winter, putting more financial burden on national power generation, reported the Bangkok Post.

World Thailand, Laos strengthen cooperation in post, digital technology The Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications on November 7 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in post, digital technology infrastructure, information and communication technology, and e-commerce in the next eight years.

World Indonesia to raise excise tax rates for tobacco products Indonesia will raise excise tax rates for tobacco products by an average of 10% next year, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

World Singapore offers bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 18-49 A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people aged 18 to 49 from November 7, amid the ongoing infection surge driven by the Omicron XBB variant, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH).