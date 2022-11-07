World Philippines: bomb attack kills one, injures 11 At least one passenger was dead while 11 others were injured in a bomb explosion inside a bus in Tacurong city in the Philippines’ Sultan Kudarat province on November 6.

ASEAN 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet opens in Hanoi The Ministry of National Defense of Vietnam’s national military training centre 4 on November 6 hosted the opening ceremony of the 30th ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM-30).

World Malaysia's former PM Mahathir announces to run in general election Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, on November 5 filed his candidacy for general elections which are expected to be held in mid-November.

World Indonesia targets producing 2 million electric motorbikes by 2024 Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita has said that the country is targeting to produce 2 million electric motorcycles by 2024.