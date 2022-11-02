Thailand assists fishermen with low-interest loans
The Thai government approved a low-interest loan project to improve liquidity for aquatic enterprises (phase II), with a credit limit of 5 billion baht (about 130 million USD), on November 1.
The Thai Cabinet also approved a financial package supporting the interest compensation valued at more than 1 billion baht for the aquatic firms, proposed by Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said Ratchada Thanadirek, Deputy Spokesperson for the Thai Prime Minister's Office.
There are some new conditions for the second-phase project, such as those who have received preferential loans in the first phase must pay their debts if they want to access the assistance.
Of the 5 billion baht, 2 billion baht will be disbursed to the Government Savings Bank, while the remainder will come to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives./.