World Indonesia starts underground carbon injection tests Indonesia's state-owned oil company, Pertamina, has recently launched its first underground carbon injection tests, as the state energy firm is exerting efforts to cut carbon emissions and increase oil output.

World Singapore likely to continue suffering high inflation in 2023 Singapore is likely to experience a tough year in 2023 with high inflation and slow economic growth, according to the latest report by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

World Australia hopes to deepen bonds with Southeast Asia: foreign minister Australia wishes to further deepen its bonds with Southeast Asia, and cooperate with it for a peaceful region, Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said.

World Indonesia to extend gas exports to Singapore The Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has decided to extend its contract to supply gas to Singapore for five years from the initial expiry date of 2023.