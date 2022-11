Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

– The Thai government approved a low-interest loan project to improve liquidity for aquatic enterprises (phase II), with a credit limit of 5 billion baht (about 130 million USD), on November 1.The Thai Cabinet also approved a financial package supporting the interest compensation valued at more than 1 billion baht for the aquatic firms, proposed by Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said Ratchada Thanadirek , Deputy Spokesperson for the Thai Prime Minister's Office.There are some new conditions for the second-phase project, such as those who have received preferential loans in the first phase must pay their debts if they want to access the assistance.Of the 5 billion baht, 2 billion baht will be disbursed to the Government Savings Bank, while the remainder will come to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives./.