World COVID-19 causes most deaths in Malaysia in 2021 COVID-19 infection was the principal cause of death in Malaysia in 2021, at 31,063 deaths from the total of 157,251 medically certified fatalities reported, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

World Indonesia announces “second home” visa programme Indonesia has announced a new visa policy call “Second Home” which will allow foreigners to stay in the country for longer time.

ASEAN Vietnam highlights importance of ASEAN’s integrity Ambassador Vu Ho, acting Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, has highlighted the importance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s integrity, saying that it is the result of decades-long efforts by its member states.