Thailand: COVID-19-epicentre shrimp market reopens
The Central Shrimp Market in Thailand’s coastal province of Samut Sakhon – the epicentre of the country’s second COVID-19 wave – reopened on March 1 after being closed since December 19.
The market was crowded with traders, buyers and migrant workers who must all strictly follow measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.
Trucks delivering seafood to the market, and the vehicles of sellers and buyers, must all go through screening points. The temperatures of all occupants are checked and they must show proof they have been tested for COVID-19.
All migrant workers at all fish and shrimp piers must wear face masks and protective gear such as gloves, rubber boots and rubber aprons, in line with the standards set by the Public Health Ministry.
Traders and owners of fish and shrimp stalls all expressed their delight when the market had finally reopened after being closed for over 10 weeks.
The province's accumulated COVID-19 cases during the third wave rose to 16,377, of whom seven have died.
On the same day, Thailand logged in 80 new COVID-19 infections, putting the national tally at 26,031, including 83 deaths.
Thailand kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation campaign a day prior, with cabinet ministers, health officials and medical professionals among the first in the queue to receive vaccinations.
The first doses of vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, were given to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the health minister, among others at an infectious diseases institute on the outskirts of Bangkok.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, 66, also attended the event, although his age falls outside the range of 18 to 59 suitable to receive Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine, so he did not get it.
Thailand received its first 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China, which have been distributed to 13 high-risk provinces. It will receive another 1.8 million shots in March and April.
Thailand is expected to take delivery of 17,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine in the second week of March./.