World Thailand’s exports show sighn of recovery Automobiles and auto parts, electronics and agricultural products will drive Thai exports in the final quarter of this year, though shipments overall will remain sluggish for 2023, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

World Thai deposits decrease for first time in a decade The value of deposits under the Deposit Protection Agency (DPA) of Thailand fell by 1.32% year-on-year, the first decline in a decade, attributed to a fragile economy and war in the Middle East.

World Laos announces theme, logo of ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 Laos has announced the theme and logo for its the Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024.

World Indonesia tightens forest land management Indonesian Forestry Ministry Secretary General Bambang Hendroyono on October 31 said that some 200,000 ha of oil palm plantations found in areas designated as forests in the country are expected to be returned to the state to be converted back into forests.