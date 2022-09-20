World Malaysia announces Low Carbon Aspiration 2040 initiative Malaysia’s average Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is set to expand by 13 billion RM (2.85 billion USD) a year with the implementation of the Low Carbon Aspiration 2040 initiative, according to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

World Southeast Asia needs to speed up energy transition: IRENA Southeast Asian nations need to more than double their annual investment on renewables to accelerate energy transition and to meet climate goals, according to a report released recently by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

World Thailand likely to lower COVID-19 level The downtrend of COVID-19 in Thailand is enabling the country to lower the pandemic level as scheduled, according to Thai medical experts.