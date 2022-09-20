Thailand excludes COVID-19 from diseases leading to denied entry
The Government of Thailand on September 20 approved a ministerial regulation to exclude COVID-19 from the list of illnesses that prevent entry into Thailand.
People wear face masks to prevent COVID-19 infection in Songkhla province, Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) -
Deputy Government Spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the regulation will become effective after it is published in the Royal Gazette, and its publication is expected soon.
COVID-19 would no longer be on the list of diseases forbidden when entering or taking up residence in the country, she said.
Prohibited conditions and diseases that will remain on the list include leprosy, tuberculosis in its dangerous stage, elephantiasis, drug addiction, chronic alcoholism and stage 3 syphilis, the official added.
According to the Thai Public Health Ministry, there were 15 more COVID-19 fatalities and 774 new patients hospitalised on September 19. As of September 20, the daily average of new cases over a 14-day period was 958, down from 1,665 during the period as of September 7./.