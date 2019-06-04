Huawei's 5G Park in Shenzhen. Huawei agreed to work with the NBTC and Chulalongkorn University on a 5G test site. (Photo: Bloomberg)



– Thailand’s telecom regulator has issued a neutral policy on its 5G development path, which means that it will avoid taking sides in the technology trade war between the US and China.Secretary-General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) Takorn Tantasith said that the country plans to attract both China’s Huawei Technology and US-based vendors to help develop infrastructure and testing centres required for 5G.He affirmed that the policy remains unchanged since the first 5G test centre in Bangkok was established earlier this year, with the NBTC's collaboration with Chulalongkorn University expected to lead to R&D of 5G technology.The NBTC is establishing additional testing centres at Khon Kaen University, Chiang Mai University and Prince of Songkla University, and is scheduled to sign memorandums of understanding with the three engineering faculties by this August, Takorn stated.The commission has invited all major global vendors to collaborate on its 5G test framework, including Huawei, Intel, Cisco, Qualcomm and IBM. Only Huawei has agreed to work with the NBTC and Chulalongkorn University on a test site, in addition to the three major mobile operators, while other vendors have yet to commit to a partnership, he added.According to him, 5G is on the government's national agenda, aiming to avoid late adoption of 5G as part of its 20-year digital transformation roadmap.The 5G technology centres allow mobile operators as well as telecom vendors to trial and demonstrate 5G technology's effects on people's lifestyles and use cases in various other industries.-VNA