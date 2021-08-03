Health workers transfer a patient infected with COVID-19 to a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand . (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand on August 3 extended tighter control measures in high-risk areas and expanded to many other areas as the country is facing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.



In the past 24 hours, Thailand recorded 18,901 new cases and 147 more deaths, bringing the national tally to 652,185 cases and the number of fatalities at 5,315.

According to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, the government is placing stricter restrictive measures in 13 areas, including the capital Bangkok and neighboring provinces, and extending them until August 31. The country also decided to impose tighter COVID-19 containment measures in 16 other provinces from August 3. These measures include closing shopping malls, restricting travel and imposing nighttime curfews.

Meanwhile in the neighbouring country of Cambodia, the daily caseload has decreased for the second day but there is a rise in imported cases and deaths.



The Cambodia Health Ministry on August 3 announced 577 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 79,051. Of these, 224 were imported cases.



The ministry also confirmed 29 deaths on the same day, taking the total count of fatalities to 1,471./.