World Thailand eyes 1.1 million tourists from Southeast Asia The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to attract 1.1 million tourists from Southeast Asia this year, given that residents in the region can now largely travel without restrictions, according to Thanet Phetsuwan, TAT deputy governor of marketing for Asia and the South Pacific.

World Laos bans New Year festivities to curb COVID-19 transmission Laos’ Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on April 4 banned activities at high risk of COVID-19 transmissions during the country’s traditional New Year festival.

ASEAN Indonesia reinstates visa exemption for ASEAN citizens The Indonesian government confirmed on April 4 that it will reinstate visa exemption for citizens from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members as the country begins to relax international travel restrictions amid a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases.