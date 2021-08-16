In Pattani, Thailand (Photo: AFP)



Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities has extended lockdown on 29 provinces hardest hit by COVID-19 pandemic till August 31.



However, restrictions will be relaxed for banking and other financial services at shopping malls, starting from August 18, said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on August 16.



Meanwhile, CCSA will allow vaccinated foreign tourists to Phuket resort island under the Phuket sandbox scheme to travel to other designated destinations within seven days after staying in Phuket for a week, starting from August 16.



On August 16 morning, the Thai Health Ministry confirmed 21,157 more COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the tallies to 928,314. Of them, 7,734 were dead./.