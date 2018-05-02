Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (Photo: VNA)

The Supreme Administrative Court of Thailand has rejected former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's petition to have his Thai passports restored.The Supreme Administrative Court said on May 1 that it agreed with the Central Administrative Court's decision to dismiss Thaksin's petition.In 2016 the Central Administrative Court rejected a lawsuit filed by Thaksin after the Thai government revoked his two regular Thai passports.Thaksin accused the Department of Consular Affairs of revoking the passports illegally in May 2015.Thaksin served as Thailand's prime minister from 2001 to 2006. He was overthrown in a coup.-VNA