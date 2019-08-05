Thai police are investing the scene of a blast.

(Photo: AFP/VNA)

Thai security forces are hunting down more than 10 suspects in connection with a series of bomb attacks in Bangkok last week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on August 5.According to the Thai PM, there are more than 10 people involved that need to be arrested, charged and investigated for the cause.The Thai authorities have not pointed out who are behind the attacks but said they are mean with the aim to create chaos in the country.Six bombs exploded in Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi BTS station, Rama IX road, the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road, and King Power building on August 2. They took place as the capital city is hosting the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-52) and related meetings that were attended by top diplomats from the ASEAN member states as well as the US, China, Russia, Japan, and many other countries.One day later, three more bombs also went off at three ATM machines in Pattani province.Two men have been detained since August 2, accused of planting two bombs, which authorities earlier had said were fake, in front of the police headquarters in central Bangkok a day earlier.-VNA