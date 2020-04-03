A Buddhist monk wearing a face mask has his temperature taken before entering the Wat Arun Ratchavararam in Bangkok, Thailand , on April 2 (Photo https://www.thestar.com.my/



Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on April 2 announced a nationwide curfew to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that caused the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).



In his speech on television on the same day, Prayut said that local residents, except for medical staff and important officials, are prohibited from leaving their residence between 10.00 pm and 4.00 am (local time) daily, starting on April 3.



Exceptions under the curfew will be allowed for people who work in medicine, banking, and delivery of consumable goods, crops, medicine, medical supplies and equipment, newspapers, and gas; people who work shifts; people who are travelling to and from an airport; and people with permission from their district officials.



Prayut said his government has been taking necessary measures to ensure adequate supplies of food and services for all Thai people, and it would strictly handle shops, merchants or people trying to taking advantage of the situation to seek personal benefits.



To ensure adequate and accurate information about the pandemic situation to the public, the Thai government has set up an information centre to disseminate information consistently through announcements and statements on radio and television systems of the country.



He also called on Thai citizens abroad to contact the country's embassies if they need to return home so that the government can coordinate their repatriation.



Thailand announced 104 new confirmed cases of the disease on April 2, bringing its total to 1,875 as the virus cases rise in Southeast Asia more generally./.