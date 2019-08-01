BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles (Source: www.thehindu.com)

- Thailand is negotiating with India about its purchase of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, according to the Hindu of India.This is possible to be the first sale of missiles of New Delhi to another country.The negotiations are on, and the two sides are likely to sign a sale contract next year.While Thailand expressed interest in the missiles some time back, discussions picked pace after the visit of Royal Thai Navy Chief Admiral Ruddit to India in December last year, the paper said.In the context of the expanding defence cooperation between the two countries, Thailand has made a request for repair and refurbishing their Dornier maritime patrol aircraft.India’s diplomatic source was quoted as saying that a joint team of Indian Navy, Bharat Electronics Limited and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited visited Thailand in mid-June to discuss the issue.BrahMos missiles have a range of about 300 km and weigh 2.5 tonnes. The missile was developed by India in cooperation with Russia, with a maximum speed of 3,450 km/h.-VNA