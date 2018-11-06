Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) of Thailand has signed an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to study the healthcare system for the elderly.



The agreement will lead to more seamless services in Thai hospitals and better protocols for critical patients.



The Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Sukhum Karnchanapimai, said the ministry and JICA have signed academic agreements on the development of services for elders in Thailand, and the development of long-term services for elders and other people in need of assistance in daily life.



Thailand and Japan have reached a five-year agreement on seamless healthcare services for elders in Thailand starting from October 2017 to August 31, 2021. In the 2019 fiscal year, the campaign will focus on providing two training courses in Japan, more training sessions in Thailand, exchange of information between experts from both sides according to actual needs of patients, the development of seamless services in pilot areas, data collection and analysis, as well as holding national level seminars.



Seven provinces across the country have been selected for the pilot of this campaign, namely Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Chonburi, and Surat Thani. Operational outcomes from this campaign will be collected and analysed to improve the system in further stages.



The MOPH official said Thailand will be adopting new knowledge from Japan with the country's own context, and use existing resources such as the primary care doctors and healthcare volunteers to help enhance the primary care system, in order to better serve elders in local communities. – NNT/VNA