- Thailand and Laos on July 13 signed a bilateral agreement on aircraft search and rescue cooperation under the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) Convention on International Civil Aviation.Thailand’s former Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the agreement will bring about better cooperation and understanding in this field.Talking to local media, Arkhom said this new Thai-Lao cooperation effort will help raise confidence among air passengers on both domestic and international routes in the aviation safety standards of both countries.According to him, the ICAO on Oct 6, 2017 lifted its red flag of significant safety concerns, an indication that Thailand's aviation safety standards now meet international requirements.Thailand's air transport continued to record a stable growth in 2018, with the total number of passengers going through its six international airports reaching 140 million, 5.5 percent higher than that of 2017.-VNA