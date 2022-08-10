World Malaysia launches five national technology roadmaps Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has launched five national technology roadmaps to intensify efforts to become a technology developer, reducing dependence on foreign technology and labour.

ASEAN Indonesia may lose more than 36.6 billion USD due to climate change Without the right policies, climate change could cause potential economic damage of up to 544 trillion rupiah (more than 36.6 billion USD) for Indonesia in the 2020 – 2024 period, according to the country’s Ministry of National Development Planning (Bappenas).

World Thailand to import shrimps from Ecuador, India Thailand will import over 10,500 tonnes of sea shrimps this year to ease a shortage at processing plants under a decision made on August 8 at the first meeting of the shrimp board with 21 members representing the Government as well as shrimp farmers and processors.

World Flood wreaks havoc on central, southern Laos Flood as a result of incessant rains in central and southern provinces of Laos has disrupted transport and inundated a number of houses and a vast area of crops.