Thailand mulls easing COVID-19 restrictions
Thai authorities are mulling over easing COVID-19 restriction measures in Bangkok capital and some provinces as daily new cases were less than 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day.
restriction measures in Bangkok capital and some provinces as daily new cases were less than 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day.
The country reported 18,501 new COVID-19 cases on August 26.
The national count reached more than 1.12 million, with a death toll of 10,314.
The decrease in new cases and a continuing surplus of daily recoveries over new infections are driving the government's consideration to ease some lockdown measures, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration Apisamai Srirangsan said.
In a bid to curb the spread of new variants, the Thai government has set a target to administer about 15 million doses of vaccine per month, up 10 million doses from the previous goal.
As of August 25, the Southeast Asian nation had administered 28.8 million doses of vaccine and nearly 10 percent of its population has been fully vaccinated.
It aims to have 70 percent of the population inoculated by year’s end to reach herd immunity.
Meanwhile, the Philippines logged 16,313 new infections on August 26, raising the total to nearly 1.9 million, according to the Department of Health.
As many as 236 fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 32,728.
The number of new cases and fatalities have been on the increase, warned Alethea De Guzman from the Health Department’s Epidemiology Bureau.
In Metro Manila alone, new cases surged 16 percent from the previous week, she said, adding that the Delta variant was found in 16 out of 17 regions./.
The country reported 18,501 new COVID-19 cases on August 26.
The national count reached more than 1.12 million, with a death toll of 10,314.
The decrease in new cases and a continuing surplus of daily recoveries over new infections are driving the government's consideration to ease some lockdown measures, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration Apisamai Srirangsan said.
In a bid to curb the spread of new variants, the Thai government has set a target to administer about 15 million doses of vaccine per month, up 10 million doses from the previous goal.
As of August 25, the Southeast Asian nation had administered 28.8 million doses of vaccine and nearly 10 percent of its population has been fully vaccinated.
It aims to have 70 percent of the population inoculated by year’s end to reach herd immunity.
Meanwhile, the Philippines logged 16,313 new infections on August 26, raising the total to nearly 1.9 million, according to the Department of Health.
As many as 236 fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 32,728.
The number of new cases and fatalities have been on the increase, warned Alethea De Guzman from the Health Department’s Epidemiology Bureau.
In Metro Manila alone, new cases surged 16 percent from the previous week, she said, adding that the Delta variant was found in 16 out of 17 regions./.