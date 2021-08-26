Environment Southeast Asia could lose 28 trillion USD due to unmitigated climate change: Deloitte report Southeast Asia must act now to prevent the region from losing 28 trillion USD in economic potential over the next 50 years due to unmitigated climate change, according to a new report from the Deloitte Economics Institute. ​

World Thailand extends 7 percent VAT collection period for another two years The Cabinet of Thailand has given green light to 7 percent VAT for another two years in a bid to lessen the financial burden businesses and consumers affected the COVID-19 pandemic.

World India’s exports to ASEAN expected to reach 46 billion USD Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has said that India is expected to export 46 billion USD worth of goods to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fiscal year 2021-2022, ending in March 2022.

World Malaysia’s PM and opposition leaders find common ground in combating COVID-19 Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and opposition leaders on August 25 pledged to find “common ground” to tackle the spreading COVID-19 pandemic and boost the economy, seeking to ease long-running political turbulence.