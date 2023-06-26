World Indonesia expands investigation into children's deaths from cough syrup Indonesia’s police are conducting preliminary inquiries into whether any actions by officials at the country’s drug regulator could amount to criminal wrongdoing, as they expand a probe into tainted cough syrups linked to the deaths of more than 200 children across the nation.

World Malaysia ringgit at seven-month low The Malaysian ringgit (RM) depreciated for a fifth straight session to slump to a more than seven-month low on June 23 due to a firmer dollar and weak oil prices.

World Singapore's core inflation reduces in May Singapore’s consumer prices declined in May due to a fall in food and retail inflation, according to reports released by the country’s Monetary Authority (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on June 23.