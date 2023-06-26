Thailand, Myanmar burn down over 1 billion USD worth of drugs
Thailand and Myanmar on June 26 destroyed respective drugs worth 600 million USD and 446 million USD seized in their nations.
According to Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration, the drugs included 27 tonnes of amphetamine, 5 tonnes of cathinone, 275 kilograms of heroin, 43 kilograms of cocaine and 6 kilograms of opium confiscated in 192 different cases.
The narcotic haul was burnt in accordance with the guidelines of the US Environmental Protection Agency to ensure no harmful substances or byproducts were released into the environment, said the administration.
The burn in Myanmar, coincided with the UN's International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, took place in Yangon, Mandalay, and Taunggyi.
Last year, the authorities destroyed a total of more than 642 million USD worth of seized drugs./.
