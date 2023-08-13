World Singapore fixes September 1 as presidential election day Singaporeans will go to the polls on September 1 to vote for the nation’s ninth President, should there be more than one eligible candidate, according to the Writ of Election, issued by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on August 11.

World Indonesia pushes for rubber partnership with Thailand Indonesia is seeking partnership with fellow rubber producer Thailand due to plummeting prices facing the country and the European Union's rollout of an anti-deforestation law.

World 7th Cambodian NA to convene first sitting on August 21 The first sitting of the 7th Cambodian National Assembly (NA) will be convened on August 21, nearly one month after its election that took place on July 23.