World Myanmar – Thailand trade hits over 770 million USD The trade value between Myanmar and Thailand has reached nearly over 773 million USD in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to the country’s Ministry of Commerce.

World RoK’s KB Kookmin to acquire Cambodian bank KB Kookmin bank, the biggest retail lender of the Republic of Korea, announced on December 26 that it has decided to acquire Cambodia's largest microfinance company in its latest move to bolster its presence in Southeast Asia.

World Cambodia prepares for SEA Games 32 Cambodia begins preparing for its hosting of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2023 after a successful run in the 2019 Games, the 30th of its kind, in the Philippines.

World Vietnam – attractive destination for investment: Thai newspaper Vietnam is one of the best growing economies in the Southeast Asian region and the country has become an attractive destination for investment from all over the globe, according to an article recently posted on the Bangkok Post.