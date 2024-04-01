World Singapore launches digital platform to fight financial crime Singapore has launched a centralised digital platform that enables banks to voluntarily share information with one another about suspicious customers.

World Indonesia seeks measures to reduce domestic EV prices Indonesia will be able to cut the domestic prices of electric vehicles (EV) by up to 30% by taking the initiative to manufacture its own EV batteries, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said as reported by the national news agency Antara.

World Thailand reopens anti-fake news centre before Senate election The Election Commission (EC) of Thailand reopened its anti-fake news centre on April 1 in preparation for the selection of the Senate, which will commence as soon as the current term expires in May.