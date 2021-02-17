Thailand plans National Single Window Project
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) plans to push the “national single window” (NSW) project to share citizens’ information among government agencies.
DES Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta explained that the NSW is a central system, linking the database of each agency.
He said people in the future need not prepare different sets of copied documents when they contact government agencies, as their information can be shared among the agencies./.
