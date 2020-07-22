ASEAN Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

World Vietnam may emerge as example for recovery after COVID-19 Vietnam might record high economic growth in the post-pandemic period thanks to the swiftness of structural reforms and trade facilitating measures and emerge as the perfect example for recovery, an Indian scholar has said.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.