World New acting chairman of Indonesia’s anti-corruption body appointed Indonesian President Joko Widodo on November 27 appointed Nawawi Pomolango as the acting chairman of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

World Singapore’s manufacturing output rebounds after year-long slump Singapore’s manufacturing output in October surpassed market expectations with a 7.4% year-on-year rebound after a year-long slump, thanks to growth in the key electronics industry, particularly semiconductors, the country's Economic Development Board (EDB) has reported.

World Singapore: retired buses revived into luxury suites Twenty retired buses have been revived into luxury suits in Changi village in the east of Singapore.

World Indonesia’s presidential election campaign kicked off Indonesia on November 28 started its 75-day presidential election campaign to prepare for the voting slated on February 14, 2024.