Thailand: Private sector calls for assessing economic impact of Russia-Ukraine tension
The private sector is calling on the Thai government to set up a joint public-private committee to assess the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine tension.
Bangkok (VNA) - The private sector is calling on the Thai government to set up a joint public-private committee to assess the economic impact of Russia-Ukraine tension.
Supant Mongkolsuthree, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), expressed concern that the ongoing tension, which has resulted in the closure of some flight routes, might affect goods transport.
Supant wants the government to set up the committee to deal with problems that arise when the situation has not shown any signs of cooling down.
Meanwhile, Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, urged the government to closely monitor the international trade environment and assess the disruption of the global supply chain to have timely solutions.
President of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) Chaichan Chareonsuk also suggested that the Thai government speed up the negotiation process with China to open road and rail routes serving the export of goods to countries in Central Asia and Europe in case sea lanes are impeded.
With nearly 60 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) depending on exports, the Thai economy is facing the risk of significant damage in the near future, given air and maritime transport routes impeded due to Western sanctions against Russia./.