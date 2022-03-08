World Malaysia pays heed to landscape development Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently outlined directions that require attention in the development of the country's landscape.

World Indonesia issues visa on arrival for tourists from 23 countries The Indonesian Law and Human Rights Ministry Directorate General of Immigration has reintroduced the visa on arrival option for tourists from 23 countries, including Vietnam, arriving in Bali as of March 7.

World Cambodia to celebrate traditional New Year festival normally Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on March 7 announced that the nation will hold the traditional Khmer New Year festival Chol Chhnam Thmay in 2022 as usual.