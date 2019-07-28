Illustrative image. (Photo: Reuters)



– The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has discussed with the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs the potential joint bid by ASEAN nations to host the 2023 FIFA World Cup, according to local media.FAT President Somyot Poompunmuang met with a group of top Foreign Ministry officials on July 26. They discussed the bidding procedure, starting with gaining the support of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and its members.This will be followed by the submission of relevant documents to the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), particularly letters of declaration from all ASEAN governments confirming their support for the bid.A strategic plan for hosting the World Cup is also required, along with the human rights and labour policies of the host countries and other facilities concerning safety and transportation for visitors in the host cities. The FIFA also requires some assurances on the financial stability of the host countries.ASEAN leaders agreed to jointly bid to host the 2034 World Cup during the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on June 22-23.The idea was initiated by Thailand that initially suggested that the country and Indonesia would try to enter a bid for the 2034 football tournament.The FAT president has submitted the details regarding the bidding process to government officials.According to Somyot, it is impossible for all the 10 ASEAN member countries to jointly host the World Cup. “There may be two or three,” he said.It is still unclear how many countries would join the bid.The 2002 edition is the only World Cup to have been hosted by more than one nation so far. The United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly stage the 2026 tournament. –VNA