Thailand puts forward measures to bolster economy
Director-General of the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) Thongchai Chawalitpichaet (Photo: www.bangkokpost.com)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Ministry of Industry plans to launch a digital platform and big data system to facilitate the industrial sector and smooth the government’s ease of doing business next year.
Director-General of the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE) Thongchai Chawalitpichaet said the move aims to improve the ministry’s service to the sector through innovation, digital systems and high-tech automation, following the Thailand 4.0 initiative.
Despite the Thai government’s ambition to transform the country’s industry to 4.0, or companies using high technology, a ministry study found that only 2 percent of industries in the country meet the 4.0 level. Most industries (61 percent) remain at level 2.0, 28 percent are at 3.0 and 9 percent are at 1.0.
To improve industry standards, Thongchai said Minister of Industry Suriya Jungrungreankit has instructed the OIE to outline measures and stimulus packages to support and promote the sector.
He said the digital platform and big data systems are key drivers to help businesses in the digital era.
A single form will facilitate requests for approval/permission from the Industry Ministry for services from agencies such as the Industrial Promotion Department.
The digital platform can reduce workflows and procedures by half, helping operators provide information to competent authorities, Thongchai affirmed.
The big data system will help operators in all sectors and officials analyse information automatically, he added.
Meanwhile, the OIE plans to expand the Office of Industrial Affairs at the Thai embassy in China to aid investors and boost investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) scheme./.
