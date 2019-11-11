World Cambodia: Opposition leader freed from house arrest The Phnom Penh Municipal Court has freed former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha from house arrest, more than two years after he was arrested and charged with treason.

World EU-Singapore trade deal to take effect on November 21 A trade deal between the European Union (EU) and Singapore will go into effect on November 21, President of the European Commission (EC) Jean-Claude Juncker has announced.

World Cambodia’s Phnom Penh braces for power shortage Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged residents and businesses in Phnom Penh to be prepared for electricity shortages which could occur in this year’s dry season if water levels at hydropower dams run low.

World Thailand’s rice subsidy scheme needs additional budget At least 2.6 billion baht (86.6 million USD) must be added to the subsidy scheme for rice farmers after the number of participants gets higher than expected, according to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives of Thailand (BAAC).