Thailand readies payment system for 300-baht entry fee
The Thai government previously visioned collecting a 300-baht entry fee from each foreign traveler who visits Thailand early this year. (Photo: NNT)Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Thai government previously visioned collecting a 300-baht entry fee from each foreign traveler who visits Thailand early this year.
The date for the implementation of this levy has since been pushed back continually, with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports now expecting the collection to begin in early 2023. The matter will soon be deliberated by the Cabinet. Meanwhile, the fee collection system is now being prepared.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Krungthai Bank to develop a system to collect the entry fee. Krungthai Bank will link its existing payment platforms to the tourism ministry’s fee management system. This will make it speedy as well as safe for businesses and foreign tourists to pay the entry fee.
Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said income generated from the fee will serve to fund tourism development. It will also be used to improve the Thai tourism industry’s competitiveness and will be drawn on to pay for medical services for tourists.
Phiphat said the fee will be collected at all points of entry. The fee might be paid for via websites, mobile apps, kiosks, or included in the airfare. The fee will be 300 baht for those arriving by air, with the rates for other entry channels still being considered.
The minister expected a study commissioned to determine the appropriate rates for other entry channels to be completed at the end of this month. The result will be presented at a Cabinet meeting in October. If the Cabinet gives its endorsement, collection of the fee can begin as soon as early 2023./.