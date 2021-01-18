Thailand records new COVID-19 cases
Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 369 new cases on January 18, mostly through active testing in Samut Sakhon province.
Illustrative image (Source: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported 369 new cases on January 18, mostly through active testing in Samut Sakhon province.
Of the new cases, 357 were domestic infections while 12 others were imported cases.
A total of 269 local infections have been detected in Samut Sakhon, mostly being migrants.
Thailand has so far confirmed 12,423 coronavirus infections, including 10,134 domestic cases.
As many as 9,206 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,147 others are being treated in hospitals. The country's death toll from the coronavirus stands at 70./.