World Singapore to resume Shangri-La Dialogue this year The annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore will take place this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Singaporean Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen has said.

ASEAN Myanmar attracts over 348 million USD in foreign investment in Q1 Myanmar attracted investment capital of over 348 million USD from permitted foreign enterprises in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal year starting October, according to figures of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA).

World COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Philippines, Indonesia The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on January 18 reported 2,163 new daily (COVID-19) cases, the highest in more than two months in this Southeast Asian country.

World Indonesia: Another 4.2-magitude quake shakes West Sulawesi Another earthquake, measuring 4.2 magnitude, shook Majene district, West Sulawesi of Indonesia, on January 18, four days after a 5.9-magnitude quake jolted the central province.