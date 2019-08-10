

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan (fifth from left) and key government officials in the opening ceremony of the meeting (Source: https://www.nationthailand.com

– The Thai Government is aiming to reduce the rate of road accidents by half by next year.Speaking at a recent national road safety meeting in Bangkok, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said traffic accident kills more than 21,000 each year – an average of 60 per day, makes over than 6,000 people permanent disable, and causes economic losses worth 500 billion baht.According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Thailand has the highest road fatality rate in ASEAN and the ninth in the world, losing 32.7 people per 100,000 population, compared to 18.2 globally, and 17.8 in Southeast Asia.Under the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020 officially proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in March 2010, which is also known as “the Moscow Declaration”, Thailand is obliged to put in place enhanced road safety projects based on road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safer vehicles, safer road users and post-crash response.The meeting focused on integrating all road safety solutions into one synergy comprising all relevant government agencies, non-profit organisations and the public and private sectors. Participants also discussed ways to protect pedestrians, cyclists, moped riders and motorcyclists, who are termed “Vulnerable Road Users” by WHO. - VNA