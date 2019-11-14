At Suvarnabhumi airport (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’s anti-narcotics police have seized 176kg of crystal methamphetamine hidden in the metal frames of electric treadmills bound for Japan.



Last month, Australian police busted a similar case with the drugs hidden in exercise equipment, which was packaged and exported from Thailand, Police Major General Yingyot Thepchamnong, head of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said on November 14.



Police at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport on November 12 discovered 36kg of crystal meth stashed in exercise equipment among air cargo bound for Japan, enabling them to track the shipment back to the warehouse.



During the raid on the warehouse, police found an additional 140kg inside the frames of 10 treadmills.



One person was arrested following the raid, though police believed more suspects were involved.



Thailand is a major trafficking route for crystal meth manufactured in Myanmar's Shan and Kachin states./.

VNA