World Malaysia to implement 5G technology by end of March The Communications and Digital Ministry of Malaysia plans to announce the introduction and implementation of 5G by Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) with added features at the end of March.

World Indonesia seizes 149 kg of crystal meth smuggled by sea Indonesian police have confiscated 149 kg of crystal methamphetamine smuggled through the waters north of Sumatra Island and arrested six suspects.

World Thailand’s exports reach record high last year Thailand's export value hit a record high of 287 billion USD in 2022, up 5.5% annually, according to a statement by the local commerce ministry.

World Thailand, EU to resume FTA talks in March Thailand and the EU have agreed to pursue free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations in the first quarter this year, after nearly a decade of stagnation.