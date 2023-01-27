Thailand selects three localities for hosting SEA Games 2025
The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) announced during a recent meeting that Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla provinces have been chosen as venues for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2025.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) announced during a recent meeting that Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla provinces have been chosen as venues for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2025.
The virtual meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan and attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee.
The 33rd SEA Games, which is a biennial multi-sport event, will take place from December 9 to 20, 2025. The event will bring together participants from the 10 ASEAN members as well as Timor-Leste.
Additionally, the meeting selected Nakhon Ratchasima as the host for the 13th ASEAN Para Games. The event will be held from January 20 to 26, 2026, featuring sports events for athletes with disabilities.
This is the first time Thailand will host SEA Games since 2007 and ASEAN Para Games since 2015. It is expected that the events will provide a boost to the country’s sports and tourism sectors./.