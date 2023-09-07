Participants to the Anti-Corruption Day event hosted by the AntiCorruption Organisation of Thailand. (ACT). (Photo: nationthailand.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on September 7 said that the government will introduce e-payments in the state sector as a key measure to combat corruption.



Chairing the opening of an Anti-Corruption Day event hosted by the AntiCorruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT), Srettha emphasised that battling graft is one of the government's top priorities.



The event was the first public forum he had addressed since becoming prime minister.



According to Srettha, Thailand was ranked 4th among Asean countries behind Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam on the Corruption Perceptions Index last year.



He said as those countries are Thailand's direct competitors, the nation needs to improve itself as corruption will undermine confidence among investors and will harm the country's GDP.



To eradicate graft, the government is looking to procure technology to digitalise the way it conducts business for greater transparency in state administration.



The PM emphasised that the country will speed up revision of the laws to rein in bribery and will swiftly deal with graft offenders.



In addition, it will also keep a close watch on senior state officials who must declare records of their assets, which are accessible for viewing by the general public, he said.



He said technology can boost transparency, particularly e-payments which will be used in the state sector in lieu of cash for easy traceability.



Applications for state licences will be submitted via online channels, he added./.